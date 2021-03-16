Stimulus Check Argument Leads To Quadruple Murder

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the mass shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday inside a multi-unit residence in the 330 block of North Randolph Street.

Police were first called to the area in response to a woman shot in the upper back in the 250 block of North Randolph Street. That woman then directed investigators to the larger crime scene where police found four people dead, including a child.

Missing from the home was 6-month-old Malia Halfacre. Police said 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, fled the scene and took the baby girl with him.

Malia Halfacre was reported missing and an Amber Alert was issued overnight. Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, IMPD officers reported that baby Malia had been located and was unharmed. No other details of her recovery have been released.

About 2 p.m. Sunday, police received information about Halfacre’s whereabouts that led them to a home in the 6200 block of Eastridge Drive on the east side, near Arlington Avenue and 10th Street, according to IMPD’s Cook.

After several hours of trying to coax Halfacre outside, including the use of tear gas, IMPD SWAT team entered the home. Halfacre was found in the attic and taken from the home without incident, Cook said. He was taken into custody and will meet with homicide detectives, who will continue the investigation.