A high school basketball announcer was caught on a hot mic hatefully directing the N-word at players as they kneeled during the playing of the national anthem before the contest started. He basically called them out of their names and said they wish that they lose the game. Since he got called out, he made a social media statement explaining his reasoning. It was his “reasoning” behind why it happened that had Lore’l calling CAP on Matt Rowan.

Who’s Cappin?! Announcer Who Called High School Basketball Team Racial Slur Blames His Diabetes was originally published on themorninghustle.com

