CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin?! Announcer Who Called High School Basketball Team Racial Slur Blames His Diabetes

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

A high school basketball announcer was caught on a hot mic hatefully directing the N-word at players as they kneeled during the playing of the national anthem before the contest started.  He basically called them out of their names and said they wish that they lose the game.  Since he got called out, he made a social media statement explaining his reasoning. It was his “reasoning” behind why it happened that had Lore’l calling CAP on Matt Rowan.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin?! Announcer Who Called High School Basketball Team Racial Slur Blames His Diabetes  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Melina Matsoukas And Howard Are Mentoring The Next…
 3 hours ago
03.16.21
Photographer Dom Pierre and Makeup Artist Natalia Restrepo…
 12 hours ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Looked Radiant In Versace At The…
 2 days ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close