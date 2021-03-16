CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Hip-Hop Spot: Behind The Music Is Making A Return + Rich The Kid Arrested At LAX For Gun Possession [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Headkrack breaks down what’s going in hip hop today.  The music documentary series Behind The Music is making a return with episodes spotlighting Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis, and LL Cool J. In other news, Rich the Kid was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon at LAX. The rapper was caught going through the airport with a loaded firearm in his carry-on luggage.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip-Hop Spot: Behind The Music Is Making A Return + Rich The Kid Arrested At LAX For Gun Possession [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Melina Matsoukas And Howard Are Mentoring The Next…
 3 hours ago
03.16.21
Photographer Dom Pierre and Makeup Artist Natalia Restrepo…
 12 hours ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Looked Radiant In Versace At The…
 2 days ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close