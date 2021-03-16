CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Benefit Is Being Held For The Family Of Nylo Lattimore & James Hutchinson

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The police are still searching for Nylo Lattimore and James Hutchinson. this is so sad please keep these families in your prayers. I could not even imagine the pain that they are going through.

Via Fox19

From searches to vigils, to balloon releases, the community has continued to show up to support the family of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore. Now, they are doing it again with a benefit on March 27.

“His [Nylo’s] little birthday is coming up soon,” Faith Burton, an organizer of the benefit, said. “His dad, he carries a picture of him around, and just talking about him and sharing the memories, that’s healing for them, and it’s just given us such a blessing.”

Cincinnati police believe DeSean Brown murdered Nylo and Nylo’s mother, Nyteisha. According to investigators, Nylo’s body is still missing and is believed to be in the Ohio River.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: A Benefit Is Being Held For The Family Of Nylo Lattimore & James Hutchinson  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Looked Radiant In Versace At The…
 2 days ago
03.14.21
Beyoncé Is Skipping Tonight’s Grammys Despite Leading The…
 2 days ago
03.14.21
10 items
Typhoid Trigga: Trey Songz Seen Spitting In The…
 2 days ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close