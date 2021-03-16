LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The police are still searching for Nylo Lattimore and James Hutchinson. this is so sad please keep these families in your prayers. I could not even imagine the pain that they are going through.

Via Fox19

From searches to vigils, to balloon releases, the community has continued to show up to support the family of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore. Now, they are doing it again with a benefit on March 27.

“His [Nylo’s] little birthday is coming up soon,” Faith Burton, an organizer of the benefit, said. “His dad, he carries a picture of him around, and just talking about him and sharing the memories, that’s healing for them, and it’s just given us such a blessing.”

Cincinnati police believe DeSean Brown murdered Nylo and Nylo’s mother, Nyteisha. According to investigators, Nylo’s body is still missing and is believed to be in the Ohio River.

Cincinnati: A Benefit Is Being Held For The Family Of Nylo Lattimore & James Hutchinson was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: