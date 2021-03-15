Biden Announces Large Tax Hike, But Not for All Americans

According to NBC4i, President Joe Biden is planning to execute the first major tax hike in federal taxes in almost 30 years, Bloomberg reported Monday.
The increase would be used to help pay for the $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package — called the American Rescue Plan — which Biden signed into law Thursday.
The planned increases reportedly include raising the corporate tax from 21% to 28%, increasing the income tax rate on people making over $400,000, expanding the estate tax, paring back tax preferences on pass-through businesses such as limited-liability companies, and setting up a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals making at least $1 million.
The tax hike, the first such measure since Bill Clinton’s overhaul in 1993, will likely include repealing former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law, which benefited corporations and wealthy individuals, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter to Win a Skyline Gift Card
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From The WIZ!
- Nominate a Woman to be Honored for Women’s History Month
- OHIO: Eligibility for the COVID Vaccine Opens for 40+ This Week, 16+ By the End of Month
- Too Little, Too Late? Newsom’s Vow For Black Woman Senator Comes After He Ignored Calls To Appoint One
- Cincinnati: A Benefit Is Being Held For The Family Of Nylo Lattimore & James Hutchinson
- Charles Booker Lasers In On Beating The Establishment In Possible 2022 Senate Run
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 16, 2021: Help Is Here — Humanitarian Crisis — Mask, Safety Violations Spark Arrests Nationwide
- Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ” Williams in ABC’s ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Series
- How You Can Get a FREE Krispy Kreme Doughnut on St. Patrick’s Day!
- Tiffany Haddish Makes Historic Grammy Win As The Second Black Woman To Win Best Comedy Album
- Trey Songz Criticized After Video Posted Of Him Spitting In 2 Women’s Mouth
- Biden Announces Large Tax Hike, But Not for All Americans
Biden Announces Large Tax Hike, But Not for All Americans was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com