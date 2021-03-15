CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Biden Announces Large Tax Hike, But Not for All Americans

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

President Joe Biden...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, President Joe Biden is planning to execute the first major tax hike in federal taxes in almost 30 years, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The increase would be used to help pay for the $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package — called the American Rescue Plan — which Biden signed into law Thursday.

The planned increases reportedly include raising the corporate tax from 21% to 28%, increasing the income tax rate on people making over $400,000, expanding the estate tax, paring back tax preferences on pass-through businesses such as limited-liability companies, and setting up a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals making at least $1 million.

The tax hike, the first such measure since Bill Clinton’s overhaul in 1993, will likely include repealing former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law, which benefited corporations and wealthy individuals, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Biden Announces Large Tax Hike, But Not for All Americans  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Looked Radiant In Versace At The…
 2 days ago
03.14.21
Beyoncé Is Skipping Tonight’s Grammys Despite Leading The…
 2 days ago
03.14.21
10 items
Typhoid Trigga: Trey Songz Seen Spitting In The…
 2 days ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close