As spring nears and news of a possible return to normal mounts, we decided it was time to tuck away the loungewear (they’ve served us well) and prepare our wardrobe for warmer days ahead. That means pulling out all the stops and adorning ourselves with our most fashionable ‘fits. The grand return to outside is nigh, and in an attempt to prepare ourselves to be social, fully-dressed adults again, we thought we’d revisit some of the best fashion documentaries on Amazon.

There’s no doubt that fashion is one of the most polarizing forces in the world. What may seem like a trivial hobby to those not privy to its inner workings, is actually a multifaceted business and art that helps shape society as we know it. The best fashion documentaries aim to remove the curtain behind some of the industry’s most obscure and beloved figures.

The Gospel According To André grants us access into the life of famed Vogue creative André Leon Talley. It’s a truly engrossing watch that takes us through his childhood, the heights of his career, and where he stands today. In the years since its debut, it continues to draw the eyes of fashion aficionados across the globe, cementing its (and his) icon status.

This is just one of a plethora of fashion documentaries available on Amazon Prime to provide deep insight into the luxurious world of fashion. The streaming service provides detailed accounts of many beloved figures in fashion, while shining light on the brands, magazines and events that we know and love.

Check out 12 of the best fashion documentaries on Amazon Prime and let us know what you’ll be streaming.

1. Chiara Ferragni Unposted

Chiara Ferragni is known as one of the first fashion influencers in the world. Unposted follows the social media maven as she discusses the impact of influencing and its role on business, communication, fashion and culture. The documentary highlights how she juggles all of her professional work while being a wife and mother.

2. Helmut Newton: The Bad and The Beautiful

The Bad and The Beautiful showcases the journey of renowned fashion photographer Helmut Newton. Known for his provocative and sometimes controversial work, the documentary features interviews from some of the most notable models Newton worked with over the course of his lengthy career.

3. In Vogue: The Editor’s Eye

Simply put, Vogue magazine is a fashion bible. One of the most trusted and coveted publications in the industry, The Editor’s Eye celebrates the magazine’s rich history (its release coincided with the mag’s 120th anniversary) and contributions through behind-the-scenes footage with editors and interviews with its most noted subjects and other popular names in fashion.

4. Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer

Jeremy Scott is known for his innovative and creative efforts as the creative director of Moschino and his eponymous fashion brand. The People’s Designer examines Scott’s journey in the fashion industry and his rise to an A-list designer.

5. Madamemoiselle C

Carine Roitfeld presided as the editor-in-chief for French Vogue for 10 years. Once a fashion model, writer and editor, Roitfeld is revered as one of the most trusted influences in fashion. The documentary focuses on Roitfeld’s transition as she moves to New York to launch her own bi-annual publication CR Fashion Book.

6. McQueen

McQueen highlights the life and celebrates the legacy of late fashion great Alexander McQueen. The documentary features interviews with McQueen’s family and friends and archives of the designer sharing his journey in fashion. It highlights his genius and one-of-a kind mind that is deeply missed in the creative arts. The British couturier died from an apparent suicide on February 11, 2010.

7. Scatter My Ashes

Bergdorf Goodman is one of the most iconic luxury department stores. Scatter My Ashes provides insight into the inner workings of the classic store through interviews with Giorgio Armani, Manolo Blahnik, Isaac Mizrahi and others.

8. The Eye Has To Travel

Known as the High Priestess of Fashion, Diana Vreeland became a fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar in 1936. Showcasing her journey from columnist to magazine editor, The Eye Has To Travel includes vintage footage from her time at Harper’s and Vogue and her journey toward becoming a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

9. The First Monday In May

The Met Gala is one of the most iconic days in fashion. The themes and costumes worn by attendees set social media on fire for weeks after the gala has taken place. The First Monday in May provides insight into the event’s organization and features interviews with Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld and Rihanna.

10. The Gospel According To André

André Leon Tally is one of the most renowned Black voices in fashion. A fashion journalist, Talley served as an editor-at-large of Vogue and was also named the magazine’s fashion news director and creative director. The Gospel According To André showcases Talley’s journey from growing up in the Jim Crow ridden South to becoming one of the most trusted names in the business.

11. Very Ralph

Very Ralph tells the heartwarming rags to riches story of American fashion icon Ralph Lauren. Born in the Bronx, New York, in 1939, the designer’s ascent into fashion super stardom is an inspiring tale. Lauren, who had no formal fashion training, created a multi-billion dollar fashion brand.

12. Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist

Vivienne Westwood was named British Designer of the Year two years in a row and with good reason. A unique brand, Westwood merged punk with fashion and it propelled her to the top of the industry. Punk, Icon, Activist, provides a detailed account of Westwood’s 40-year stint in the fashion industry and highlights her dedication to activism.

