Rapper Lil Wayne Shares Feelings On This Year’s Grammys

Rapper, Lil Wayne had a few things he needed to get off his chest today. The “How To Love” rapper took to Twitter Monday to share he is still not happy with the Grammys.

Fuk the Grammys — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 15, 2021

Wayne, who has picked up 5 Grammys throughout his career, shared late last year he was upset he was not nominated or invited to this year’s award event.

As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 20, 2020

Do you think Wayne was snubbed an award this year?

