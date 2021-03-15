According to NBC4i, several states have dropped or have plans to drop COVID-19 mask mandates, but Kroger, the country’s second-largest grocery employer, will not do so until all of their frontline workers can get a vaccine.
“To ensure the continued safety of our customers and associates, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” a Kroger spokesperson said via email Monday.
The Ohio-based company has been advocating for the prioritization of grocery store workers to receive the vaccine. Despite the CDC’s recommendation that they be among the first to receive the vaccine alongside teachers and police officers, only a handful of states have prioritized the group, according to the Washington Post.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter to Win a Skyline Gift Card
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From The WIZ!
- Nominate a Woman to be Honored for Women’s History Month
- The Lo Down: Trey Songz Goes Viral After Video Surfaces Of Him Spitting In Two Women’s Mouths [WATCH]
- Hip Hop Spot: Fans Celebrate Nas Winning First-Ever Grammy + Freddie Gibbs Jokes About Being “Undefeated In Court” [WATCH]
- Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All Employees Can Get COVID Vaccine
- Cincinnati: 71 North Bound Ramp Closed To Red Bank
- Celebrating Women’s History Month with Rosemary Oglesby-Henry
- Money Making Mondays: Stimulus Checks
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 15, 2021: Chicago Mass Shooting — Where’s Your Stimulus? — 63-Year-Old Black Man Exonerated
- Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded Female Artist Ever!
- Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!
Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All Employees Can Get COVID Vaccine was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com