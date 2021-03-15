Celebrating Women’s History Month with Rosemary Oglesby-Henry

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry

CEO of RBC, Rosemary’s Baby Co.

Rosemary is a bridge-builder, nationally-known Leadership Educator, and the founder and CEO of Rosemary’s Babies Company, an impact organization (501c3) committed to helping teen parents master the concepts of self-leadership to leave a legacy. The Cincinnati based organization, which serves 200 families per year, goal is to eradicate generational pregnancy and poverty by supporting families, educating communities and advocating for policy/law changes that are bias and render teen parent families helpless.

Rosemary’s plight to change the outlook on youth pregnancy and parenthood has led her to share her mission on local as well as national platforms. Her media presence includes Fortune, Money, Movers and Makers, and as a contributing writer for the US Ambassadors for Girls & Women in Forbes Magazine. Rosemary’s Babies is recognized as a best in class resource for teen parents and families.

Prior to launching Rosemary’s Babies Co., in 2016, Rosemary, while managing, training and helping to develop new leaders and businesses, overcame obstacles and barriers herself; as she to was a teen mother at 16. Despite the obstacle, she successfully managed a home, raised two children with her husband and long-time sweetheart of 23 years and maintained a 17 year career with the United States Postal Service; all while earning her many degrees and building what is now her legacy, the Rosemary’s Babies Company.

At present, Rosemary is a member of the Cradle Cincinnati Policy Committee.

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry is a well-respected city leader and influencer. Her honors include receiving an Education Partner Award from Northern Kentucky NAACP, Cincinnati Business Courier 40under40, 2020 Pillar Award for Non-profit Executive Director of Year from Smart Business Magazine, Forbes Leading Women in Business, and a 2018 Ohio Senate Award. Her goal is to inspire every teen parent by leading by example: “Never allow your barriers to break you, use them for your breakthrough.”

