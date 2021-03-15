CLOSE
Cincinnati: 71 North Bound Ramp Closed To Red Bank

I 71 NB ramp was shut down due to a semi crash

VIa Fox19

The off-ramp has a 150-foot gap, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The ramp will remain closed through Tuesday night until the contractor for the I-71 repaving project can replace the guardrail, ODOT says. The semi rolled off the side of the exit, hospitalizing the driver with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said earlier Monday.

