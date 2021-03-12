Starz Casts Snoop Dogg, LaLa Anthony & Serayah For ‘Black Mafia Family’ Series

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The on screen story of BMF just got more appealing. 50 Cent and crew have signed on some heavy hitters to the roster.

As spotted on Deadline the Starz Network has announced some very notable additions to the upcoming Black Mafia Family series. According to a formal press release Snoop Dogg will have a reoccurring role as a spiritual advisor to the Flenory family. “Pastor Swift” is a man of The Word, with the aura of an ex-con. The Pastor believes in the power of the Lord, and does his best to keep Meech and Terry in good graces. But Pastor Swift eventually ingratiates himself into every part of the Flenory’s life, including helping find a lawyer, and becoming a confidante.

Also joining the project is LaLa Anthony as “Markaisha Taylor,” the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer that Meech and Terry befriend. She sees something in Terry, a seriousness and a sense of purpose she feels she can harness to make herself rich and powerful. She develops a friendship with him and his confidant and eventually, his lover, putting everything Terry has built out on the streets at stake.

Serayah, of Empire fame, will play Demetrius Flenory’s girlfriend, “Lori Walker,” who is also the mother of his child “Neeka.” Walker is a smart, driven, yet naïve college athlete who once fell for Meech’s bad boy charm. Walker is more mature and clear-eyed now. Her world centers more around her daughter, and she expects less out of Meech, which makes him want her more.

The show follows the rise and all of BMF through the lives of “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. “Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream,” an official synopsis reads.

At this time a premiere date for Black Mafia Family is unknown.

