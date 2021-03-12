Cincinnati: SWAT Responds To Queensgate Hotel Situation

SWAT responded to a situation at the Queensgate Hotel late Thursday evening.

Via Fox19

The hours-long incident saw Cincinnati police and SWAT respond to 8th and Linn streets sometime around 5:30 p.m. CPD reported the situation resolved around two hours later. Police arrested 40-year-old Nicholas Woodard on felonious assault, inducing panic and aggravated menacing. Woodard was armed in a room on the 11th floor of the hotel. A woman was in the room as well, police say. SWAT had to be called to get Woodard out of the building and resolve the situation.