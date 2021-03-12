CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: SWAT Responds To Queensgate Hotel Situation

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

SWAT responded to a situation at the Queensgate Hotel late Thursday evening.

Via Fox19

The hours-long incident saw Cincinnati police and SWAT respond to 8th and Linn streets sometime around 5:30 p.m. CPD reported the situation resolved around two hours later. Police arrested 40-year-old Nicholas Woodard on felonious assault, inducing panic and aggravated menacing. Woodard was armed in a room on the 11th floor of the hotel. A woman was in the room as well, police say. SWAT had to be called to get Woodard out of the building and resolve the situation.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: SWAT Responds To Queensgate Hotel Situation  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G.…
 18 hours ago
03.12.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As…
 19 hours ago
03.12.21
Halle Berry Shows Off Her Insane Abs In…
 21 hours ago
03.11.21
Quando Rondo Tells Fan That King Von’s Death…
 22 hours ago
03.12.21
Photos
Close