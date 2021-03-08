According to NBC4i, Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.
Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.
The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public.
For the full NBC4 story click here: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/white-house-covid-19-team-holds-briefing-as-fully-vaccinated-americans-await-guidance/
CDC Announces When It’s Safe to Remove Your Mask was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com