Mass Vaccination Clinics Opening Throughout Ohio

According to NBC4i, Governor Mike DeWine is taking steps to expand regional access to COVID vaccines by opening 15 long-term mass vaccination clinics throughout the state.

He made the announcement Friday from a vaccination site in East Cleveland.

In central Ohio, the governor said the state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics will be located in Columbus, Chillicothe, and Zanesville, with a mobile clinic making stops around Athens in southeastern Ohio.

Other Ohio locations include Lima, Maumee, Dayton, Akron, Youngstown, Cincinnati, Marietta, and Wilmington, with three more mobile clinics traveling around northwestern and west-central Ohio (Ada), north-central Ohio (Mansfield), and east-central Ohio (Steubenville). In addition, the Governor said that an eight-week mass vaccination clinic will open March 17 at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

