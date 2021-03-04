LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drake Teases New ‘Scary Hours’ EP

The ‘In My Feelings’ rapper just announced back in January that a recent knee surgery caused him to push back his upcoming highly anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy. Drake updated his IG Story and explained;

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

He wouldn’t be Drizzy Drake without giving his fans something to hold them over until the album though. He posted the artwork to ‘Scary Hours 2’ this morning on IG.

Last year, Drake gave us The Dark Lane Demo Tapes project which took us on a ‘Toosie Slide.’

2 Chainz and Lil Baby Vs. Quavo and Jack Harlow All Star Weekend 2-On-2

Fans will get to watch Lil Baby, 2 Chainz and Quavo and Jack Harlow play a little 2-on-2. Do remember, Quavo can definitely walk it like he talks it. He took home the All-Star Game Celebrity MVP back in 2018 and 2 Chainz once played D1 College Basketball at Alabama State. Whichever team is the first to 21 points will not only have bragging rights but also a donation gifted to the HBCU of their choice. Game time is this Saturday March 6 at 8PM ET on the B/R app and on their Twitter account, hosted by B/R’s own Taylor Rooks. Catch the highlights on TNT for their NBA All-Star pregame coverage on Sunday 3/7 at 5PM ET.

🍿 @QuavoStuntin & @jackharlow vs. @lilbaby4PF & @2chainz 🍿 Four artists. One court. Watch it go down Saturday of All-Star Weekend in B/R app & on B/R TW at 8pm ET. Don’t miss the start. Like this tweet to get a reminder Saturday night. B/R Open Run presented by @ModeloUSA pic.twitter.com/oB56Wyr5RK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2021

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Teases New ’Scary Hours’ EP was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: