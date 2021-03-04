Who’s Cappin?! States Are Rolling Back Mask Mandates, But Is It Too Soon? [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lore’l has the latest details surrounding the latest states that have announced rolling back mask mandates in major recalls of COVID-19 safety measures over the last month, but are they making a mistake? Texas, Iowa, Mississippi, and Montana are removing their masks but less than 10% of the population are vaccinated. Joe Biden even shares his opinion and says he wishes that elected officials wouldn’t have made this decision. It’s a lot of cappin’ going on.

