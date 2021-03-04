CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Bojangles is Finally Coming to Ohio, But in the Columbus Area

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Bojangles' Raises $147.3 Million, Pricing IPO At Top Of Range

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Bojangles is a well-known fast food restaurant known for its famous chicken and biscuits.  Now, in addition to being a staple in the Southeast portion of the United States, the well-known chain is expanding into a northern state, which happens to be Ohio.

However, if you are willing to make a road trip in the state, Bojangles is setting up shop in the Columbus area.  At least it will be closer than heading to states south of Ohio for its food.

This will also add to the growing fast food chicken wars that has been brewing in the past few years.

From WCMH NBC4 Columbus:

The expansion into Columbus is part of a new deal with franchise owner Jeff Rigsby to open 45 new locations over the next seven years.

Bojangles says restaurants will be developed around Rigsby’s core markets, including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, along with a new Bojangles market: Columbus, Ohio, which is slated for 15 locations.

The nearest Bojangles for those in Columbus is Louisville, Kentucky.

While it is nice to see the restaurant chain come to Ohio, there are those in Northeast Ohio who are hoping it pops up closer to them.  By the way, there is no word as of right now regarding when Bojangles will coming to the Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown areas.

If it works out in Columbus, expansion throughout Ohio may not be far off.

Speaking of Columbus and Bojangles, it is not known right now as to when the first location will open.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WCMH NBC4 Columbus

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

20 photos Launch gallery

What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

Continue reading What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

[caption id="attachment_817511" align="alignnone" width="1018"] Source: Popeyes / Popeyes[/caption] Unless you been under a rock for the past few days, Popeyes has the internet licking fried chicken grease off their fingers thanks to their new spicy chicken sandwich. Not feeling that the Lousiana-based fast-food chain was getting all the buzz, Chik-Fil-A chimed in on Twitter and sparked a scrumptious battle. Twitter could not stop talking about Popeye’s latest menu offering as users flocked to restaurants across the country to see what the buzz was about. Chik-Fil-A feeling the pressure fired off a tweet pointing out that their sandwich is the original. https://twitter.com/ChickfilA/status/1163469422486523904?s=20 Popeyes caught wind of the seasonless Tweet and responded back with a very spicy quip pointing out the beef-less franchises salty demeanor. https://twitter.com/PopeyesChicken/status/1163510538959069184?s=20 Immediately all over war erupted on Twitter about which chain is the best and from the look at things Chik-Fil-A is catching a severe L at the moment. We not gonna hold you but Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich is the real deal. Sorry, Chik-Fil-A you may have bitten off more than you can chew with this one. Hit the gallery to see all of the delicious hot takes currently being supplied on the social network. You can also let us know which fast-food chain you are siding with down in the comment section below. — Photo: Popeyes

Bojangles is Finally Coming to Ohio, But in the Columbus Area  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
CyHi The Prynce Says Kanye West Recreated Beats…
 19 hours ago
03.05.21
Lil Nas X Reveals Tekashi 6ix9ine Slid In…
 19 hours ago
03.05.21
In Celebration of ‘Coming 2 America’s Release, Amazon…
 20 hours ago
03.05.21
Mathew Knowles Stops By The Lemonade Stand And…
 22 hours ago
03.04.21
Photos
Close