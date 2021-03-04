Bojangles is Finally Coming to Ohio, But in the Columbus Area

Bojangles is a well-known fast food restaurant known for its famous chicken and biscuits. Now, in addition to being a staple in the Southeast portion of the United States, the well-known chain is expanding into a northern state, which happens to be Ohio.
However, if you are willing to make a road trip in the state, Bojangles is setting up shop in the Columbus area. At least it will be closer than heading to states south of Ohio for its food.
This will also add to the growing fast food chicken wars that has been brewing in the past few years.
From WCMH NBC4 Columbus:
The expansion into Columbus is part of a new deal with franchise owner Jeff Rigsby to open 45 new locations over the next seven years.
Bojangles says restaurants will be developed around Rigsby’s core markets, including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, along with a new Bojangles market: Columbus, Ohio, which is slated for 15 locations.
The nearest Bojangles for those in Columbus is Louisville, Kentucky.
While it is nice to see the restaurant chain come to Ohio, there are those in Northeast Ohio who are hoping it pops up closer to them. By the way, there is no word as of right now regarding when Bojangles will coming to the Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown areas.
If it works out in Columbus, expansion throughout Ohio may not be far off.
Speaking of Columbus and Bojangles, it is not known right now as to when the first location will open.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WCMH NBC4 Columbus
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images
