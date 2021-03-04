WATCH: What You Need to Know — March 4, 2021: Biden Faces Challenges — Voting Restrictions — All Eyes on Black Woman

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. All Eyes on Black Woman as Next Budget Director

What You Need To Know:

As many expected, Neera Tanden has withdrawn her nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

2. Conservative-Leaning Supreme Court Appears Likely to Keep Voting Restrictions in Place

What You Need To Know:

The Voting Rights Act appears to be on shaky ground after Tuesday’s Supreme Court hearing. In a two-hour virtual hearing, justices reviewed two cases involving voting regulations in Arizona.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden Faces Challenges by Governors in Fight Against Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

President Joe Biden is urging Americans nationwide to continue practicing public safety protocols to stop the spread of the virus as Southern Republican governors set off a wave of lifting restrictions in several states during the pandemic.

4. Minneapolis Looks Like A Fortress As It Prepares For George Floyd Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

The grounds surrounding the Hennepin County Government Center have been transformed into “something reminiscent of Cold War-era Berlin” with encircling concrete barricades, chain-link fencing, and razor wire, one week ahead of jury selections for George Floyd’s murder trial against former officer Derek Chauvin.

5. Buying The Block: Redlines, Real Estate, And The Racial Wealth Gap

What You Need To Know:

Redlining, racial housing covenants, predatory lending, and neighborhood-destroying highway construction have all contributed to a wealth gap in which White families have roughly 10 times the net worth of the average Black family.

