LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lore’l shares the audio of Chad Johnson’s emotional conversation centered around mental health and recently losing his mother. JT and Lil Uzi Vert are now going very public with their relationship and go on an NYC shopping spree. Coko of SWV talks with Fat Joe about who she’d be down for in a Verzuz battle. If it did happen, who you got, SWV or Xscape?!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: Coko of SWV Says She’s Down for a “SWV vs Xscape” Verzuz Battle [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: