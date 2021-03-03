CLOSE
Hip Hop Spot: Soulja Boy Sparks Feud with WWE Stars After Calling Pro Wrestling ‘Fake’ [WATCH]

Headkrack breaks down everything going on in the world of hip hop. Tekashi 69 is in more trouble with his security for unpaid bills. Before going to jail, he was walking around with security in Los Angeles and now he’s being sued for not paying the security.  Big Soulja got into it with WWE stars after calling it fake and now he wants all the smoke. Also, rest in peace to Bunny Wailer. 

