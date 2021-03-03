Cincinnati: There Was A Shooting In Clifton

There was a a shooting in Clifton.
Via Fox19
Officers say they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Morrison Avenue at 3:43 a.m.
The parking lot at Clifton Colony Apartments remains blocked.
It’s not clear if the victim’s injuries are life-threatening, according to police on scene.
The victim, they say, was shot in the facial area and is in his or her early 20s. No arrests have been made. Suspect information was not available.
