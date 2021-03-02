Cincinnati: The Ohio River Is Expected To Flood Tonight

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

it looks like the Ohio River is expected to flood to over 53 feet.

Via Fox19

Forecasts crests along the Ohio River are: Cincinnati 54.5 feet: Thursday night

54.5 feet: Thursday night Meldahl Dam 53.4 feet: Wednesday night

53.4 feet: Wednesday night Maysville 54.0 feet Wednesday night

54.0 feet Wednesday night Markland Dam 50.7 feet Wednesday night Most small streams are receding, but be careful of locations in your area that are prone to high water. The weather will remain dry and otherwise quiet until Saturday. A few showers are possible before it ends as a light rain/snow mix Saturday night.

