Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Delivers Golden Globe Speech

"21 Bridges" New York Screening

Dimitrios Kambouris

Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Delivers Golden Globe Speech

 

Chadwick Boseman’s beautiful wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted his Golden Globe in his honor last night. Boseman won Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture Drama in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

 

 

#BlackExcellence celebrated even more wins this year with John Boyega winning Best Performance by an Actor in a television supporting role for playing Leroy Logan in Amazon’s ‘Small Axe.’

 

“Soul” won best-animated motion picture award and making a big statement as it is Pixar’s first time having a Black lead character.

 

Daniel Kaluuya became the fifth black performer to win a Golden Globe for his supporting actor role as Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Shaka King’s latest historical drama “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

 

And last but most certainly not least, Andra Day became the first black woman in 35 years to win the Best Actress category for her role as Billie Holiday Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Who could’ve predicted we’d still be in a pandemic one year since doors shuttered and life as we knew it drastically changed. While award season looks very different, the show must go on even if it’s virtually. The 78th Golden Globes air tonight, kicking off another socially-distanced red carpet season that will still bring the high fashion looks we love. Keep scrolling to see who wore what…  

