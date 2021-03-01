CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells Us How To Recreate Angela Bassett’s Thigh-Length Braid

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show

Source: NBC / Getty

Last night’s Golden Globe Awards was filled with memorable gowns and perfectly groomed hair. On the list of must-have styles, was Angela Bassett and of course Tiffany Haddish. We already gave the deets on Haddish’s blonde buzz cut, but it we wouldn’t be playing fair if we didn’t share the lowdown on Mrs Bassett’s thigh-length braid done by celebrity hairstylist, Randy Stodghill.

Angela Bassett set the red carpet off in a single-shoulder purple Dolce & Gabbana gown with a thigh-high slit up one leg and feather accents. To not overwhelm her look, Randy opted for a chic, extra long braid that dangled over one shoulder. To achieve the look, he used a products from the Phyto collection.

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

“Braids are a big trend right now and we wanted something that would be off the face but still have the drama. To start prepping Angela’s hair I used PhytoVolume Volumizing Blow Dry Spray because I wanted to hair to still have its fullness, I then used PhytoSpecific Thermoperfect to protect her hair from the blow-drying and curling irons. I use PhytoSpecific Moisturizing Styling Cream and PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil from the root to ends, leaving the hair really soft and smooth. I then put Angela’s hair into a sleek low ponytail, added extensions for more drama, and for a sleek polish look I used a few drops of PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil over the finished look for a deeper shine,” Randy explained.

I’m adding this thigh-length braid to my list of styles to try this summer. I don’t know about you, but this look is an entire vibe! What do you think? Are you loving Angela Bassett’s hairstyle?

DON’T MISS…

Tiffany Haddish’s Blonde Buzz Cut Won The Golden Globes

Red Carpet Rundown: The 78th Golden Globe Award Looks We Love

Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells Us How To Recreate Angela Bassett’s Thigh-Length Braid  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
From Sports Betting And Beyond…Our Bets in Sports…
 18 hours ago
03.01.21
Ice Cube Visits 'Fuse Top 20 Countdown'
Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros Of Holding Back…
 24 hours ago
03.01.21
D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At…
 1 day ago
02.28.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 1 day ago
02.28.21
Photos
Close