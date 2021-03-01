Cincinnati: Work Begins On The Duke Energy’s Hamilton County Gas Pipeline

Duke Energy has announced that they will begin working on the Hamilton County gas pipeline despite pus back from the community.
Via Fox19
The pipeline will serve customers in southwest Ohio and connect an existing Duke Energy Ohio pipeline near the intersection of Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties with an existing company pipeline in the Norwood area.
It will run through Sharonville, Sycamore Township, Blue Ash, Evendale, Reading, Amberley Village and Golf Manor.
