CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Cardi B Is Ready For A Lizzo Collaboration

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Cardi B x Reebok

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Are you ready for a Cardi B  and Lizzo collaboration? If you are, there is actually a chance it could happen and soon.

Over the weekend, Cardi B hopped on Twitter to show Lizzo a little love by posted 4 pictures or the singer with the caption, “ These pics do it for me.”

Shortly after, fans flooded Cardi timeline wanting to know if a collaboration is in the works, which Cardi responded, “Can I do a song first and then put her on?”

I sure hope this collaboration happens soon.

 

 

Cardi B Is Ready For A Lizzo Collaboration  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
From Sports Betting And Beyond…Our Bets in Sports…
 12 hours ago
03.01.21
Ice Cube Visits 'Fuse Top 20 Countdown'
Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros Of Holding Back…
 18 hours ago
03.01.21
D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At…
 1 day ago
02.28.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 1 day ago
02.28.21
Photos
Close