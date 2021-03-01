CLOSE
T.I. And Tiny Accused Of Sexual Assault In Multiple States, Investigation Possible

99 Jamz Summer Jamz Concert - Backstage

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

 

Rapper, T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris could be investigated for recent sexual assault allegations.

Attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn is calling for a sexual abuse investigation of the couple. Blackburn requesting an investigation because he is currently representing 11 individuals and says he’s been contacted by 30 people who claim, TI and tiny “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation”

Blackburn sent letters to officials in Georgia and California requesting investigations be opened “under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act  and Georgia’s Rape, Kidnapping, RICO, and Terroristic Threats Statues.”

This is still a developing story.

 

