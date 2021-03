LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DJ Montay sits down on this latest installment of ‘Mix it Up ATL’ and takes us back to how he became a member of the legendary Oomp camp. Also, he speaks on now being diamond certified, and his experiences touring with T-Pain.

Mix It Up ATL: DJ Montay Breaks Down How “Low” by Flo Rida Came About [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

