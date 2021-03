LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ice Cube is not happy with Warner Bros right now and is calling them out.

The rapper says he wants to make more Friday sequels but has accused the company of blocking the franchise.

Cube just fired a shot at WB on Twitter, claiming the media giant is refusing to hand him the reins on the “Friday” franchise to make more sequels, and thus hijacking the “happiness of the culture.” Source

