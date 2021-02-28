Netflix Is Spending $100 Million To Help Underrepresented Communities

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Netflix has pledged to help underrepresented communities in Entertainment

They have set up a $100 million global fund for the cause.

The Netflix Fund for Creative Equity will be distributed over five years to external organizations as well as internal initiatives at the company.

Netflix didn’t say what specific organizations it would support. It previously contributed to Project Involve and Ghetto Film School, nonprofit organizations that provide fellowships and mentoring to filmmakers from diverse backgrounds.

The fund is the latest of several initiatives Netflix has launched that are aimed at boosting diversity in entertainment. Last year, the company said it would donate $5 million to organizations supporting Black artists, advocacy groups and businesses.

In a press release, the company said, “Doing better means establishing even more opportunities for people from underrepresented communities to have their voices heard, and purposefully closing capacity and skill gaps with training programs where they are needed.”

