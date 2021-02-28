Vanessa Bryant Blasts Evan Rachel Wood

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Vanessa Bryant has not been shy about calling people out to defend her husband. She recently called out Meek Mill and now she’s going after Evan Rachel Wood. And I am here for every single bit of it! People are getting out of hand

Evan Rachel Wood branded Kobe a racist after he died, and Vanessa is responding.

She wrote On Instagram, “Your false, insensitive, defamatory and slanderous tweet on 1/26/20 is vile and disturbing to say the least.”

She added, “Behavior like this is part of the reason why innocent black men go to jail for crimes they didn’t commit. An accusation doesn’t make someone guilty.”

Should Rachel publicly apologize for her comments?

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, called on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to identify deputies who shared photos of the crash that killed her husband and their 13-year-old daughter.

Bryant, who is suing the department, posted a statement to her Instagram Stories on Saturday saying the sheriff’s department wants to redact deputies’ names. She said that that was a double standard and that the deputies must be held accountable “just like everyone else “

“They want their names to be exempt from the public,” she wrote. “Anyone else facing these allegations would be unprotected, named and released to the public.”

