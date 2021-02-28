Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball Was Absolutely Accurate

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The late Charlie Murphy recounting the time his crew played pick-up basketball with the late Prince, and took an L, is the stuff of comedic legend. Recently, Eddie Murphy confirmed that his big brother’s hilarious tale of b-ball and blouses was completely “accurate.”

Eddie Murphy checked into the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and was discussing some of the legends he’s met throughout the years. When speaking about Stevie Wonder, who he considers musical genius, Prince, who is another musical savant, was mentioned. After noting how much of a sense of humor Prince had, Fallon then asked if Charlie’s story was true.

“That is totally and absolutely accurate,” said Murphy, who confirmed that they were hooping in their club outfits. “We had on stuff from the club. We had club clothes and Prince had on that outfit that was in the ‘Kiss’ video—where he had the little short shirt and the leather jacket and the buttons and stuff. He had that outfit on and a little gold chain around his waist. A waistlet, I think. He had on a waistlet and he was like, ‘Y’all wanna play some basketball?’ And we was like, ‘What the f*ck?!’ You want to play some basketball.”

And the late, great Charlie Murphy sure did says it’s going to be “shirts versus blouses.” Added Eddie Murphy, “They beat the f*ck out of us.”

Murphy also detailed how the ballplayer on their team named “Larry” being unable to really get busy because he was wearing Prince’s sneakers that were at least a few sizes too small is also gold. Shout out to Micki Free, formerly of Shalamar, too.

Peep Murphy’s memories of meeting more legends like Richard Pryor and Rodney Dangerfield , and making some spot-on impressions, below.

