LeBron James Responds To Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Criticism: “I Will Never Shut Up”

It appears LeBron James has once again been told to shut up and dribble.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, a Swedish soccer player, is known for two things– his flashy moves on the field and his penchant for always having something to say. But this time, he may have selected the wrong topic to comment on.

In a recent interview, Zlatan said that some sports stars should refrain from getting involved in political matters instead of just focusing on the game they excel at– naming James.

“[LeBron] is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time,” Ibrahimovic told Discovery+ in Sweden. “Do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football. I don’t do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic uppskattar basketspelaren Lebron James men tycker inte att han ska lägga sig i politiken: "Lebron är fenomenal på det han gör, men jag gillar inte när folk med status lägger sig i politik" Lång intervju med Zlatan Ibrahimovic: https://t.co/oXm5gjmhKv pic.twitter.com/J3L82GWLD6 — discovery+ sport 🇸🇪 (@dplus_sportSE) February 25, 2021

This is very reminiscent of when Fox host Laura Ingraham told James to “shut up and dribble” once he began commenting on politics and Trump‘s dismal presidency.

So, of course, James clapped back at Zlatan, saying that he refuses to stay quiet when it comes to the issues that plague the Black community and will continue fighting for equality.

“I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people, and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression — things that go on in our community,” James told reporters after his win against the Portland Trail Blazers. “I’ll use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that’s going on around this country and around the world. There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand how powerful this platform and my voice is.”

LeBron responded after Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticized him for his activism. “I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.” pic.twitter.com/VyKgBrYuiz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2021

The 17-time All-Star went on to infer that Zlatan is a hypocrite because back in 2018, the soccer player said that “undercover racism” caused the media to treat him differently because he doesn’t have a traditional Swedish last name like Andersson or Svensson.

“He’s the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a (traditional Swedish) last name, he felt like there was some racism going on,” James added.

