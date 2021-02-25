OHIO: High School Seniors Can Take Part in End-of-Schoolyear Events in 2021!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For those who are graduating high school in the state of Ohio this year, there is actually some good news to share.

Seniors will be allowed to take part in the traditional events that usually mark the end before transitioning out of the traditional school level such as prom and graduation.

That particular news was made by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who adds that there will be some guidelines that will be released as the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

Still, it should excite those who might actually get to participate in those “end-of-schoolyear events” that might not have been possible earlier this year.

Of course, it all depends on what happens in regards to the pandemic as it remains to be seen how it will play out in the rest of 2021.

That didn’t stop Gov. DeWine from being cautiously optimistic on those school events resuming this year.

“People will be able to plan for proms, they’ll be able to plan for graduation. There’s no reason these events cannot occur if we follow basic safety protocols,” the governor said during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday. “We have seen schools, principals, teachers and students do a pheromonal job in class… This is not maybe your dream of the prom with people having masks on, but you can still have a prom, you can still have a graduation. We wanted to signal to people today that you can start planning.”

The Class of 2021 will be able to have the celebrations and traditions that the Class of 2020 did not have due to the pandemic.

Both the traditional proms and graduation ceremonies in different school districts had to be turned into virtual and drive-thru events to keep students and school staffers safe.

