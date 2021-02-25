Rep. Maxine Waters Honoring ‘The Audacity’ Of Megan The Stallion’s Single ‘WAP’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion is happy to have the support of Rep. Maxine Waters, the longest serving Black female member of The House. The pair sat down for Megan Thee Stallion’s cover story for Harper Bazaar’s March Issue. The Grammy nominated rapper and U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district, 82, had a deep conversation on the importance of protecting Black women and Rep. Waters admiration for her artistry.

This is pretty great. Maxine Waters honoring the audacity of WAP. pic.twitter.com/vhHeScn63L — Darryl Stephens (@darrylstephens) February 24, 2021

After Megan Thee Stallion was shot last year, allegedly by rapper Tory Lanez, she was met with criticism and social media mockery. Since the incident, the Houston hottie has strengthened her voice and platform to continue advocating for Black women. The conversation for Harper’s Bazaar stemmed from her enlightenment after an unfortunate, pivotal and public life experience.

Nearing the end of 2020, Megan Thee Stallion published an op-ed in The New York Times, titled “Why I Speak Up for Black Women.” It was a detailed overview of misogyny relating to her own experience with violent assault and how relative it is to the larger history of Black women in America. Her public image and context of her music can be viewed as sexual or provocative.

“When women choose to capitalize on our sexuality, to regain our own power,” Megan wrote in The New York Times, “we are vilified and disrespected.”

An exciting moment throughout Megan and Rep. Waters’ conversation happened when Waters praised the rapper for her chart-topping single “WAP” with Cardi B. She showed her support of the song and described it as “the audacity” to release a song as explicit as it is. Waters acknowledges Megan’s ability to reject tired double standards surrounding explicit content for women in rap music in a male-dominated industry.

“[WAP represents] the ability for women to take charge of what they want to say,” Waters told Megan during their virtual chat.

This was a powerful moment between two completely different generations, showing how women can stand justifiably in their strength and authenticity embodying all that women are.

Watch the entire conversation in part of Harper Bazaar’s March Issue featuring the superstar, Megan Thee Stallion and Rep. Maxine Waters below.

