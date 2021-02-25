CLOSE
Ohio
OHIO: Gov. DeWine Gives Update on Sports and Entertainment Attractions in Regards to COVID-19

Cleveland from the shoreline at Voinovich Bicentennial Park

Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

Spring and summer is coming and Ohio is starting to open things back up for those who miss the events and places that were closed off or at reduced capacity for much of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It was announced during a Feb. 25 press conference by Governor Mike DeWine that “new guidance” is slated for this year regarding the seasonal activities in 2021.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

DeWine said sporting and entertainment venues can reopen with 25 percent indoor capacity and 30 percent outdoor capacity as long as other precautions, including designated pathways and seating pods, are followed.

The governor said he’s already been in contact with the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, as well as the minor league teams.

Expect facial covering and physical distancing to continue as things continue to open up in pieces in Ohio.

Guidelines and rules for proms, graduations, banquet centers, wedding receptions, fairs, festivals and parades are to be followed very soon, though not all at once.

Still, it is a start for the state to slowly reopen its activities and events or allow more people to be admitted at the places that are popular in Ohio.

Here is what Gov. DeWine had to say on Twitter:

Are you ready to start attending the sporting and entertainment facilities again?

 

[caption id="attachment_3490027" align="alignnone" width="586"] Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty[/caption]   Ohio Governor Mike Dewine address the Buckeye state with a very serious warning for the state.  Ohio is in the midst of its third and largest spike. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] All of Ohio is in a critical state, the week of November 4th 104 Ohioans died, November 10th the state had the highest number of cases in a single day of 6,500.    DeWine stated that attending gatherings can be extremely dangerous and to please stay home when you can. DeWine has asked that Ohioans wear a mask “that friends, neighbors, and family members might live.”  DeWine also implemented new maks order for businesses with three provisions.  Violations can result in warnings first but follow by with closure of a store if still found in violation.  If you are out at an establishment you are to keep your mask on unless you are actively eating or drinking.  Dancing and games will be prohibited.  DeWine also said that a reassessment of this will be made in about a week.  If things are not improving, possible closure of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and more could happen. Watch the full speech [protected-iframe id="65938c68bed966ad38c1e37b8a755d3d-32288333-105670324" info="https://www.facebook.com/WBNS10TV/videos/898340710700541/" width="560" height="314" frameborder="0" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no"] See below for further details. The Latest: [display-posts posts_per_page=“5"]

