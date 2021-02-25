K. Michelle Addresses Her Butt Falling Out Of Place On IG Live

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

K. Michelle has been on a years-long journey to remove the implants she used to lift and plump her behind. And in an effort to discourage other women from participating in the same types of procedures, she’s shared that journey with her fans and followers.

As far back as 2018, K. Michelle began the process of removing her augmented posterior, which she nicknamed “Betsy.” Initially, she shared that the implants were just a trend fueled by her own insecurity. Later, in a sit down with “Dr. Oz” to discuss the regret she felt getting her butt injections after her health began to decline.

It’s been a journey and it is commendable that K. Michelle has been so open about sharing it.

Still, her candor has not been able to keep her from facing the wrath of social media.

Recently, K. Michelle appeared on Instagram Live—dancing to Cardi B’s “Up,” in a faja (shapewear), bra, and some biker shorts. As she hit one move you can clearly see a part of her behind fall from the top of her shorts to the bottom.

The singer tried to adjust herself and fix it before, shifting her body so her behind could no longer be seen on camera.

But the way the internet is set up with screen recording and vitriolic nastiness, it wasn’t long before the moment, which lasted two seconds was all over the internet.

And K. Michelle took to Twitter to explain what happened.

So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain. I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

I havent bothered anyone Ive been out of the way so What I dont understand is what was the purpose or what was so entertaining about a woman FINALLY bein able 2walk again with EXTRA fat from the removal.I saw the comments and of course it was Black women filled with so much hate — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

I got on live yesterday and didn’t care that I wasn’t perfect, I knew I had excessive fat left over but I said FUCK it i’m not going to hide nothing in my house. I don’t think people truly understand i’m just happy to be alive. I’ve come so far with this and i’m proud of myself — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

As far as my surgeries I have one left (I hope) but this skin removal is next week. So i’m focused on that. The surgeries drain me. I’m gearing up to be in the right head space. So if u saw where I was and where i’m at now you wouldn’t hate so hard — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

Oh fun fact in the video and still right now I have snitches in me and a open wound that we have 2care 4 every morning. I’m working EVERYDAY with full on stitches down my back but I don’t complain, I fight through the pain and still work to provide for my whole family. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

I am the executive producer and host of a new show on Lifetime Networks shooting THIS MONTH that only focuses on silicone removal and botched surgeries.I had to do something 2save some people’s life. So get ready to tune in and see MY surgery ups and downs and others — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

There you have it. To be honest, I know people feel free to talk trash about any celebrity and especially one who has a history of targeting others. Still, the fact that K. Michelle is sharing the other side of butt implants, including the not so pretty and even slightly embarrassing, is good for Black women to see just so they have a full picture if they’re considering cosmetic surgery.

