YaYa Mayweather Faces Backlash For Taking Her Newborn Baby On A Yacht

When you’re a mom in the public eye, it’s inevitable. Someone is going to have something to say about your parenting. However, it seems that heavy criticism is coming to Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather much earlier than anyone could have expected. The new mommy, who just gave birth last month, was recently spotted partying on a yacht with her newborn son, KJ, her mom, and a few friends. And well, people had quite a bit to say about it.

Yaya Mayweather & baby KJ are on a yacht living their best lives! pic.twitter.com/2yq53OSmig — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 22, 2021

“This video is actually infuriating for many reasons. Who parties with their newborn baby on a moving boat, and then let’s add the pandemic to it. People with absolutely no sense having kids,” one person tweeted.

“So she has her baby on a yacht, in the middle of a pandemic, with all those people. No masks or anything. Lord Jesus,” exclaimed one Twitter user.

“One false move and her and jr would of been in the water Woman facepalming nobody around got enough sense to tell her this isn’t smart,” added another tweeter.

“Someone needs to help her. This isn’t normal behavior. Where are her family and friends? Wtf!!!” another used chimed in.

People were even more disturbed when they realized that Mayweather’s mother, Melissia, was the one recording the video.

Yaya mom is the one recording. pic.twitter.com/k5UszzUBkY — Renata C. Jackson (@natajayy) February 23, 2021

“KJ going on his first yacht ride. Don’t play with him. He really living like that,” YaYa later wrote in her Instagram stories.

Melissia also shared a few words during the yacht ride.

“KJ is loved. It doesn’t matter how many haters he got. He’s loved all across the board. That baby more famous than everybody. He more famous than his grandaddy,” Melissia said while on Instagram Live.

YaYa and her ex-boyfriend, rapper NBA Youngboy, welcomed little KJ back in January. We’re not here to question anyone’s parenting or anything, but taking a newborn on a yacht during a pandemic does feel a bit risky.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

