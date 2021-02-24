CLOSE
Desean Brown: Indicted In Death Of His 3-Year-Old Son & His Mother Will Face Death Penalty

Deters said he believes Nyteisha was killed on Dec. 5. Her body was found around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 near the Purple People Bridge. The prosecutor said Nylo’s blood was found on a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with Nyteisha’s body. According to Deters, Nyteisha’s body was in an apartment for five days before he disposed of it. He purchased a body bag from eBay and took an Uber down to the Ohio River telling the driver it was his clothes because he was moving out, Deters said.

