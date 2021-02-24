CLOSE
Lil Baby Announces New Music Is On The Way

Lil Baby Protesting With The People

Atlanta, rapper Lil Baby has announced that he is ready to drop some new music.

The announcement came from Lil Baby in an IG post that was captioned, “ Fu** It I’m Getting Bacc In My Bag New Music Otw Ft @est.gee!!

This announcement comes just days after Lil Baby hit Twitter to ask fans if they were ready for some new heat.

