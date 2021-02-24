Atlanta, rapper Lil Baby has announced that he is ready to drop some new music.
The announcement came from Lil Baby in an IG post that was captioned, “ Fu** It I’m Getting Bacc In My Bag New Music Otw Ft @est.gee!!
This announcement comes just days after Lil Baby hit Twitter to ask fans if they were ready for some new heat.
Should I chill or drop music ???
— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) February 22, 2021
Lil Baby Announces New Music Is On The Way was originally published on kysdc.com
