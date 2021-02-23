Cincinnati: 3 Year Old Dies In A Apartment Fire On The Westside

Prayers are needed for a family that lost their 3-year-old to a fire on the West Side.
Via Fox19
The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Dudley Walk, CFD says.
A 3-year-old boy was pulled from the apartment and taken to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns, but later died, officials tell FOX19 NOW.
Firefighters think the child was lighting incense when the couch caught on fire, but the cause remains under investigation.
“It appears to be accidental,” says Roy Winston, Cincinnati Fire Department. “We will continue our investigation, and then the police are on scene doing a more thorough investigation to see what the outcome will be.”
