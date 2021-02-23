Cincinnati: 3 Year Old Dies In A Apartment Fire On The Westside

Prayers are needed for a family that lost their 3-year-old to a fire on the West Side.

Via Fox19

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Dudley Walk, CFD says.

A 3-year-old boy was pulled from the apartment and taken to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns, but later died, officials tell FOX19 NOW.