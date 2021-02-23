CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: 3 Year Old Dies In A Apartment Fire On The Westside

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Prayers are needed for a family that lost their 3-year-old to a fire on the West Side.

Via Fox19

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Dudley Walk, CFD says.

A 3-year-old boy was pulled from the apartment and taken to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns, but later died, officials tell FOX19 NOW.

Firefighters think the child was lighting incense when the couch caught on fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

“It appears to be accidental,” says Roy Winston, Cincinnati Fire Department. “We will continue our investigation, and then the police are on scene doing a more thorough investigation to see what the outcome will be.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: 3 Year Old Dies In A Apartment Fire On The Westside  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Crash In…
 5 hours ago
02.23.21
Snitch 101: Director Details Making Of ‘Supervillain: The…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Trump Supporter Kodak Black Got Engaged To Mellow…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
André Leon Talley Facing Eviction From Home, Allegedly…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close