Meek Mill Issues An Apology

Meek Mill

Source: Pete Monsanto / Pete Monsanto / Fly Life Images

Rapper, Meek Mill is having to apologize for a verse that referenced the late Kobe Bryant and the helicopter crash that took his life.

Around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Meek tweeted, “ I apologized to her {Vanessa Bryant} in private earlier today, not to the public… Nothing I say on my page is directed to a internet viral moment of the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

 

Monday, night Vanessa took to Instagram to share he disgust with Meek’s verse.

 

 

 

 

Meek Mill Issues An Apology  was originally published on kysdc.com

