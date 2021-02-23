LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper, Meek Mill is having to apologize for a verse that referenced the late Kobe Bryant and the helicopter crash that took his life.

Around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Meek tweeted, “ I apologized to her {Vanessa Bryant} in private earlier today, not to the public… Nothing I say on my page is directed to a internet viral moment of the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Monday, night Vanessa took to Instagram to share he disgust with Meek’s verse.

Meek Mill Issues An Apology was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: