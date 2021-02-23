CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Suing for 1 Million on Anniversary of His Death

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Georgia NAACP Holds Protest For Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

We are still not over the senseless killing of Ahmaud Arbery. One year ago today Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while simply going for a jog. Ahmaud’s mother claims the men who killed her son, were actually conspiring with local law enforcement and she has filed a federal lawsuit.

For More Details Go To:

https://www.tmz.com/2021/02/23/ahmaud-arbery-mother-civil-rights-lawsuit-death-anniversary/

I hope she gets every last cent she’s asking for and I hope those men rot under the jail! #PeriodT

Follow me @MoQuickATL

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Suing for 1 Million on Anniversary of His Death  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Crash In…
 3 hours ago
02.23.21
Snitch 101: Director Details Making Of ‘Supervillain: The…
 23 hours ago
02.23.21
Trump Supporter Kodak Black Got Engaged To Mellow…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
André Leon Talley Facing Eviction From Home, Allegedly…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close