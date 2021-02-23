LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We are still not over the senseless killing of Ahmaud Arbery. One year ago today Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while simply going for a jog. Ahmaud’s mother claims the men who killed her son, were actually conspiring with local law enforcement and she has filed a federal lawsuit.

For More Details Go To:

https://www.tmz.com/2021/02/23/ahmaud-arbery-mother-civil-rights-lawsuit-death-anniversary/

I hope she gets every last cent she’s asking for and I hope those men rot under the jail! #PeriodT

Follow me @MoQuickATL

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Suing for 1 Million on Anniversary of His Death was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: