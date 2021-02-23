Welcome Home Bobby Shmurda!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bobby Shmurda Is Officially Free!!!

Bobby Shmurda is free!

He was released from the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York at 8:30am this morning.

He will now be under parole supervision for the next five years-until February 23, 2026.

He received an early release for staying out of trouble and participating in prison programs.

After his release, Shmurda FaceTimed his mother, Leslie Pollard. The joyful conversation was reposted by the 2Cool2Blog Instagram page.

“Oh my goodness, look at my baby! How are you?” Pollard can be heard yelling to Shmurda. “What’s up baby boy? I miss you!”

“I’m coming to see you ma!” Shmurda responds.

Pollard said she planned an intimate family dinner for her son’s arrival. After he’s reconnected with friends and relatives, she said, the rapper is looking forward to getting back into the studio.

On Instagram, Pollard shared her FaceTime conversation with Shmurda and reacted to her son’s release.

“There are no words to explain the JOY in my [heart],” she wrote. “God knows the way I Love my boys and I thank him for bringing them both back to me in one piece the same way they left. I am so overwhelmed and in [six] years [two] months and [five] days and 5.5 [hours] I finally feel like myself again. God is so good and we are truly BLESSED!!!!”

