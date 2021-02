LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Charlotte, North Carolina rapper DaBaby is stepping away from the mic and taking his talents the kitchen. Over the weekend the “Masterpiece” rapper stepped into the kitchen with is daughter to make a shrimp dish.

Check out the video of the two cooking below. It really is super cute!

DaBaby Shares The Cutest Video Of Him And His Daughter Cooking was originally published on kysdc.com

