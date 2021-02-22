CLOSE
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay-Z Explains Moët Henny Partnership

Jay-Z Explains Moët Henny Partnership

 

Black Excellence at its finest! Hov and Moët Hennessy announced a new partnership! This new partnership gives Moët Hennessy a global distribution agreement as they have acquired a 50% stake in Jay-Z’s popular champagne brand, #ArmanddeBrignac.

 

Jay expressed his excitement for the new partnership with Moët Hennessy and even did a television interview about the collaboration:

 

 

 

Which Migo is Scooping Bobby Shmurda Up From Prison?

 

QUAVO told Billboard magazine that he plans to scoop Bobby up personally! I’m going to get my guy,” said Quavo in a new interview with Billboard. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir.”

Who knew that the two were so close?! Quavo said they’d actually been working on a mixtape, ‘Shmigo’ which was never released.

 

Quavo explained how big Bobby Shmurda’s return is for the music community and even teases a possible ‘big splash’ coming in the next few weeks.

 

 

