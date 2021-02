LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper, Fat Joe, is ready to make even more moves in 2021. Joe, sat down with Jackie Paige to talk about working with DJ Khaled on their latest single “Sunshine (The Light)” and working with Diddy to move his Instagram show to a bigger platform like Netflix.

Fat Joe Talks Working With Diddy To Move His IG Show To Netflix + More was originally published on kysdc.com

