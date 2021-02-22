CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Twitter Reacts To Kid Heckling Cam Newton At His Own Football Camp

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

New York Jets v New England Patriots

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Cam Newton is never one to shy away from a debate– even if it happens at his own football camp.

Over the weekend, a video of a young football player mouthing off at Newton went viral. The video clip shows the kid yelling at Newton that he currently doesn’t have a starting position in the NFL.

“You a free agent,” the young player says repeatedly. After Newton responds by saying, “I’m rich,” the teen says, “You about to be poor.”

Newton asked to speak to the child’s father, but he just continues to yell, “You a free agent.”

Heckling a professional football player is a pretty odd thing to do, so it was no surprise that Twitter came to Newton’s defense. But rather than being defensive with the young ballplayer, Newton shared another video of him attempting to have a conversation with him afterward, being civil and using it as a teaching moment. As he tells the kid not to be shy, he continues talking and tells Newton to check out his highlights on YouTube.

The player’s coach stepped in as the conversation ended and the rest of the day’s games kicked off. To solve any confusion, Cam hopped on Instagram to explain the situation.

“People want to see me arguing with another young man and to see me get in my feelings … but the truth is this, I impact kids’ lives in a positive way, make no mistake,” Newton wrote in the caption, with his traditional hard-to-read font.

The kid, named Jseth Owens, went on to apologize for his actions, saying, “As a football player I let my competitive side get the best of me,” and he understands why the interaction was seen as a sign of disrespect.

 

Check out what Twitter had to say in the gallery below:

New York Jets v New England Patriots

Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions

15 photos Launch gallery

Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions

Continue reading Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions

Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions

Twitter Reacts To Kid Heckling Cam Newton At His Own Football Camp  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Snitch 101: Director Details Making Of ‘Supervillain: The…
 20 hours ago
02.23.21
Trump Supporter Kodak Black Got Engaged To Mellow…
 22 hours ago
02.23.21
André Leon Talley Facing Eviction From Home, Allegedly…
 22 hours ago
02.23.21
Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine…
 22 hours ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close