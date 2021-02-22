Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder Investigation, Alleges NYPD & FBI Played A Role

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yesterday marked fifty-six years since Malcolm X was gunned down at New York’s Audubon Ballroom. According to the family of the late Civil Rights icon, however, there’s much, much more to be uncovered surrounding his death and his murder investigation should be reopened.

Like many people, Malcolm X’s family suspects that bigger forces were at play when he was killed on February 21, 1965. In fact, they believe that the New York Police Department and the FBI played a role in his death. The group is pointing to a letter written by a deceased NYPD police officer as key evidence to bolster their claims.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Per a statement provided to NewsOne by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels, Ray Hamlin and Paul Napoli, Reggie Wood, a relative of undercover officer Ray Wood read a deathbed letter from the officer to Malcolm X’s children Qubiliah Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz, and Gamilah Shabazz. In the letter, late officer Ray Wood confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil rights legend and he personally played a part.

“Ray Wood, an undercover police officer at the time, confessed in a deathbed declaration letter that the NYPD and the FBI conspired to undermine the legitimacy of the civil rights movement and its leaders. Without any training, Wood’s job was to infiltrate civil rights organizations and encourage leaders and members to commit felonious acts. He was also tasked with ensuring that Malcolm X’s security detail was arrested days prior to the assassination, guaranteeing Malcolm X didn’t have door security while at the Audubon Ballroom, where he was killed on Feb. 21, 1965.”

BREAKING: The daughters of Malcolm X held a press conference to release the confession letter they received from NYPD uncover officer, Ray Wood. In the letter he admits to assisting the NYPD & FBI in orchestrating the Statue of Liberty bombing & assassination of Malcolm X. pic.twitter.com/ztyhF9iPzZ — Alex Tiffin – FND, BPD (@RespectIsVital) February 21, 2021

Video of Reggie Wood reading the letter to Malcolm X’s family can be viewed below. His reading begins at the 18:00 mark.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In light of this latest development, the NYPD released a statement Saturday saying;

“Several months ago, the Manhattan District Attorney initiated a review of the investigation and prosecution that resulted in two convictions for the murder of Malcom X. The NYPD has provided all available records relevant to that case to the District Attorney. The Department remains committed to assist with that review in any way.”

The FBI has yet to comment but the DA’s office said, “the review of this matter is active and ongoing.”

Malcolm X’s family is adamant that this letter should be explored further.

“Any evidence that provides greater insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” said Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz.

The recent news follows the theories raised in the 2020 Netflix documentary, “Who Killed Malcolm X?” featuring activist and self-trained investigator Abdur-Rahman Muhammad who dedicated his life work to solving the civil rights icon’s murder and explored conspiracy theories.

Three men, all members of the Nation of Islam, were each sentenced to life in prison in connection with Malcolm X’s murder. One of them has since died, while the other two have been paroled.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

Daniel Kaluuya To Star As Fred Hampton In ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Baldwin To Basquiat: Visit This Virtual Museum To Celebrate Black History Month

‘Who Killed Malcolm X?’ Doc Sparks New Investigation Of Leader’s Murder

17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes 17 photos Launch gallery 17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes 1. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 1 of 17 2. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 2 of 17 3. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 3 of 17 4. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 4 of 17 5. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 5 of 17 6. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 6 of 17 7. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 7 of 17 8. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 8 of 17 9. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 9 of 17 10. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 10 of 17 11. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 11 of 17 12. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 12 of 17 13. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 13 of 17 14. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 14 of 17 15. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 15 of 17 16. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 16 of 17 17. Iconic Malcolm X Quotes Source:false 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading 17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes 17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder Investigation, Alleges NYPD & FBI Played A Role was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com