Tekashi 6ix9ine Goes At It With Lil Reese on IG Live, Tried To Get Rapper To Snitch On Himself?

Well it seems like Tekashi 6ix9ine can still touch a nerve with rap rivals and is even trying to troll for the feds. On Saturday (February 20) the Hip-Hop Henry Hill got into an IG live face-off with Lil Reese and tried to get Reese to snitch on himself!

Days after Tekashi got into a shouting match with Meek Mill, he found himself in an IG Live argument with Lil Reese and his man. After Reese pulled out some fancy French toast, Tekashi told him to put it away and brought up how he didn’t pull that out when he got jumped and defecated on himself a while back.

Going back-and-forth with Reese’s homie and talking like he still had the backing of the Trey Nine Bloods, Tekashi (who is likely still being monitored by the feds) went full-on government informant and asked Reese “What’s the last ni**a y’all dropped? Cause y’all ops is dyin’ crazy.”

Really?! After all the snitchin’ and dime droppin’ Tekashi’s been doing he thinks real ones is gonna answer THAT question on IG? Luckily Reese and company didn’t take the bait and brushed off the question because, duh. Still, Reese took to IG to talk about the IG argument and acknowledged that Snitch9ine tried to get him to blow up his own spot saying “bro tryna take me out this sh*t.”

i can sleep at night and all them cap ass jokes gettin old come up wit some more shit — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) February 20, 2021

Nigga ask me who the last nigga yall drop 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ bro tryna take me out this shit 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀 — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) February 20, 2021

Shit really a joke to me I don’t know how it feel to be a bitch… — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) February 21, 2021

At this point we’re not sure why rappers like Meek and Reese even humor the human troll/government informant. All he does is troll, snitch, and front.

Messing with Tekashi at this point is messing with your freedom. Just sayin.’

